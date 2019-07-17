Total technology industry venture financing deals in June 2019 worth $389.04m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 91.4% over the previous month and a drop of 16.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $463.31m.

The UK held a 4.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.48bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 59 deals during June 2019, marking an increase of 13.5% over the previous month and a rise of 13.5% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 55.8% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $217m, against the overall value of $389.04m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Balderton Capital (UK), Creandum Advisor, General Atlantic, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Octopus Ventures, Sebastian Siemiatkowski and TempoCap’s $62m venture financing of Depop.

In second place was the $40m venture financing of TrueLayer by Tencent Holdings and in third place was 24 Haymarket, Accel, IQ Capital Partners, Partech Ventures and Salesforce Ventures’ $40m venture financing of Privitar.

The $40m venture financing of Sportority by The Goldman Sachs Group, Hamilton Lane, Maor Investments and Qumra Capital and Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Scale Venture Partners’ venture financing of Matillion for $35m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

