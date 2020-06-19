Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020 worth $308.53m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 35.9% over the previous month and a drop of 21.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $392.72m.
The UK held a 3.4% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9bn in May 2020.
In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 55 deals during May 2020, marking a decrease of 25.7% over the previous month and a drop of 11.3% over the 12-month average.
The UK technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 54.6% of the overall value during May 2020.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $168.31m, against the overall value of $308.53m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) ST Global’s $75m venture financing of Citatrade
2) The $36.93m venture financing of Featurespace by Highland Europe (UK), Invoke Capital, Merian Chrysalis InvestmentLimited, Mission Engine and TTV Capital
3) Perwyn’s $23m venture financing of Decibel Insight
4) The $18.37m venture financing of Karma Technologies International by Fortunis Capital
5) New Enterprise Associates’ venture financing of Attest Technologies for $15m.
Verdict deals analysis methodology
This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.
GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.
