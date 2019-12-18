Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019 worth $329.73m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_11_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 30.5% over the previous month and a drop of 29.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $483.7m.

The UK held a 2.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $12.88bn in November 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 57 deals during November 2019, marking a decrease of 20.8% over the previous month and a drop of 1.7% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 42.5% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $140m, against the overall value of $329.73m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management and Summit Partners’ $40m venture financing of Immersive Labs

2) The $37m venture financing of Eigen Technologies by Dawn Capital and Lakestar Capital

3) Bayer, Healthbox and NWS’s $25m venture financing of Medopad

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $20m venture financing of Wayve by Balderton Capital (UK), Compound Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Fly Ventures Management, Eclipse Ventures, Pieter Abbeel and Zoubin Ghahramani

5) Scottish Investment Bank and Temasek Investments’ venture financing of pureLiFi for $18m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.