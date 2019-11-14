Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019 worth $472.27m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 29.7% over the previous month and a drop of 0.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $475.77m.

The UK held a 4.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.17bn in October 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 71 deals during October 2019, marking an increase of 29.1% over the previous month and a rise of 22.4% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 38% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $179.27m, against the overall value of $472.27m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EFM Asset Management, Mastercard, Motive Partners and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s $77.27m venture financing of Pollinate Networks

2) The $32m venture financing of Coople (UK) by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and One Peak Partners

3) Benchmark Capital, Blossom Capital and Index Ventures’ $30m venture financing of Duffel Technology

4) The $25m venture financing of Signal Media by GMG Ventures, Hearst Ventures, MMC Ventures and Redline Capital Management

5) Frontline Ventures, Kindred Capital, Northzone Ventures and Revolt Ventures (UK)’s venture financing of DISPERSE.IO for $15m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

