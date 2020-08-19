Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020 worth $1.05bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 40.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 8.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.14bn.

The UK held a 3.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $27.54bn in Q2 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 197 deals during Q2 2020, marking a drop of 6.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 7.1% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 26.1% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $272.49m, against the overall value of $1.05bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ABN AMRO Ventures, Accel, IQ Capital Partners, Partech, Salesforce Ventures and Warburg Pincus’ $80m venture financing of Privitar

2) The $75m venture financing of Citatrade by ST Global

3) Brighton Park Capital, CE Ventures, Gefen Capital, Ibex Investors and Updata Partners’ $40m venture financing of Glassbox

4) The $40m venture financing of Hopin by Accel, IVP, Northzone Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Seedcamp and Slack Fund

5) Minden Worldwide and Vollin Holdings’ venture financing of Truphone for $37.49m.

