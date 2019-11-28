Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019 worth $802.92m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 15.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 43.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.44bn.

The UK held a 3.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $24.97bn in Q3 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 151 deals during Q3 2019, marking a drop of 13.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 10.1% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 25.2% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $202.49m, against the overall value of $802.92m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Boldstart Ventures and GV Management Co’s $70m venture financing of Snyk

2) The $55m venture financing of ContractPod Technologies by Eagle Proprietary Investments and Insight Partners

3) DMG ventures, Entree Capital, Octopus Ventures and Stride.VC’s $30.39m venture financing of Cazoo

4) The $24.1m venture financing of Sparx by Oxygen House

5) SBI Holdings’ venture financing of Elliptic Enterprises for $23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

