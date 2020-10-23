Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020 worth $563.72m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_9_2020_technology_United_Kingdom_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 161% over the previous month and a rise of 32.01% when compared with the last 12-month average of $427.04m.

The UK held a 4.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.93bn in September 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 66 deals during September 2020, marking an increase of 24.5% over the previous month and a rise of 1.5% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 52% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $292.88m, against the overall value of $563.72m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Addition Ventures’ $200m venture financing of Snyk

2) The $35.63m venture financing of Ripjar by Accenture, Long Ridge Equity Partners and Winton Capital Group

3) Anthemis Group, Connect Ventures, Northzone Ventures and Temasek Holdings (Private)’s $25m venture financing of TrueLayer

4) The $17.15m venture financing of PragmatIC Printing by Erik Langaker

5) Akamai Technologies, Experian Information Solutions, IA Ventures, ITV, Ascential, Upfront Ventures and Xandr’s venture financing of InfoSum for $15.1m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.