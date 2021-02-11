Led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit, the UK technology industry saw a rise of 8.15% in overall cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 146 cross border deals worth $62.38bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared with the last four-quarter average of 135 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 72 cross border deals which accounted for 49.3% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 64 deals, followed by private equity with ten transactions, respectively accounting for 43.8% and 6.9% of overall cross border deal activity in the UK technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $58.28bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.84bn and $1.25bn respectively.

UK technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 96.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $60.12bn, against the overall value of $62.38bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen

4) The $999.12m acquisition deal with The Codemasters SoftwareLtd by Take-Two Interactive Software

5) Cisco Systems Holdings UK acquisition of IMImobile for $729.23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.