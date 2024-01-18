The UK’s AI Safety Institute (AISI) has published 10 job listings following its formation during the UK’s AI Safety Summit in November 2023.
The listings include titles such as chief information security officer, software engineer and safeguard analysis lead. In its statement before the job listings, the AISI reiterated its mission to promote the technological understanding of AI by regulators to create “technically grounded” AI laws.
The AISI was announced the same day as the UN’s AI advisory body, consisting of 39 members from UN member countries, despite being described by the UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a “world first” organisation.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts the global AI market to be worth $909bn by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 35% between 2022 and 2030. AI is currently one of the most disruptive technologies to businesses across a multitude of sectors. In a Q4 2023 survey, GlobalData recorded that 54% of businesses stated that AI was already disrupting their work.
As AI becomes widespread, countries around the world are racing to regulate and innovate. But will the UK’s AISI stand out from the crowd?
Head of research at AI platform, AMPLYFI, Dr Lee Eccleshare stated that the UK has the potential to be influential in global AI regulation in two possible ways.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“First, if the UK is able to establish itself as a globally leading AI powerhouse – a UK regulator would be better positioned to shape the future together with a group of globally recognised best in class organisations,” he commented, “Or second, if it’s able to influence other world powers by being the first regulator to put together a comprehensive and for-purpose package of measures to protect the public, innovation and businesses.”
Not every tech industry insider is convinced on the efficacy of AISI just yet.
Nephos Technologies CEO and cofounder Michael Queenan stated that the AISI runs the risk of being a buzzword used by the government to prolong publishing explicit policies or actions.
“Too often we see government bodies and the biggest corporates not complying to the regulations, but not being pulled up on it,” Queenan said, “These big organisations are likely to be the biggest users of AI, but if the safety policies only apply to startups, the Institute will just be stifling innovation.”