The US-China trade war began as a national security concern to Huawei’s alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party. Credit: rawf8 via Shutterstock.

US-China competition is the single most important geopolitical driver in the global economy, and the driving force in the decoupling of global supply chains.

The power struggle between the two superpowers is actively shaping regulation across geographies and industries, with the tech sector standing at the forefront of this disruption.

However, compared to the last few years, domestic pressures in both countries will force foreign policy to take a backseat in 2024.

Technological competition is at the core of the US-China trade war

The US-China trade war began as a national security concern to Huawei’s alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and ability to intercept, use, and share data of US citizens and companies.

Chinese foreign policy being highly reactive turned it into a tit-for-tat trade war with more sanctions ensuing as the Uyghur genocide, Hong Kong protests, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine deepened ideological differences.

AI has been targeted

In reality, US sanctions on China were more a part of Trump’s isolationist era policies that sought to improve the economy by promoting US companies and reshoring manufacturing jobs back to the US, than any cyber threat China posed to the US. The trade war was then continued by the Biden Administration to prevent China’s inexorable rise as a global technological power. Since then, the trade war has targeted the artificial intelligence (AI), batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs) industries.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Both countries are trying to secure their supply chains while simultaneously aiming to exclude and weaken the other’s economic and technological standing. However, it is misleading to view the rivalry as being purely about technology. The trade war reflects a broader struggle for power and influence. In a multipolar world, the US and China use their respective political, economic, and social influence to shape tomorrow’s world, and technology is only one means to exert that power.

US-China domestic interests dominate 2024

In November 2023, the Biden-Xi in-person meeting in San Francisco signaled a temporary lessening in US-China tensions. This alleviation will not last long as political triggers, such as the Taiwanese elections, will reactivate tensions. Significant government-led investments into new technologies and new manufacturing plants by both sides will also encourage more competition. However, compared to the last few years, domestic pressures in both countries will force foreign policy to take a backseat in 2024.

The Biden administration is unlikely to extend or introduce further trade restrictions as:

Domestic interests will take precedence over foreign policy concerns. On the campaign trail, Trump and Biden will prioritize domestic concerns and policies to attract voters.

On the campaign trail, Trump and Biden will prioritize domestic concerns and policies to attract voters. The preamble to the elections will increase the risk of market volatility. The US fiscal institutions will try to reduce the impact of the elections on the market as much as possible and stabilize the economy. A major concern will be keeping unemployment rates low. US-China competition could exacerbate market volatility.

The US fiscal institutions will try to reduce the impact of the elections on the market as much as possible and stabilize the economy. A major concern will be keeping unemployment rates low. US-China competition could exacerbate market volatility. US-China tensions will not feature as a point of contention in the November elections, as most trade restrictions have received bipartisan support.

China is unlikely to respond to provocation as:

China’s sluggish economy will require Beijing to focus on domestic growth. China’s strong year-on-year (YoY) gross domestic product (GDP) growth over the last two decades has come to an end. A variety of factors have contributed to this new reality, including pandemic restrictions, the ongoing real estate liquidity crisis, and deflation. Beijing recognises the impact China’s sluggish economic activity is having on Chinese businesses and is doubling down on the fiscal stimulus packages that started in 2023.

China will focus on stabilising its new economic model

This new economic model focuses heavily on tech investment and dominance of global markets over its legacy property-led growth model.

However, this model is not conducive to fast economic growth, therefore lacklustre growth will persist in the coming years. Worsening sanctions between the US and China could further impede domestic efforts to solidify the new economic model and stabilise the economy.