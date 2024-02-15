US based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has broadened its presence in India, announcing a new 52,000 square foot office opening in Pune.
The new office will nearly double CrowdStrike’s Pune facilities. CrowdStrike first developed a presence in Pune in 2018 when it opened its Innovation and Development Centre.
CrowdStrike stated that the new office cements its intentions to stop cyber breaches from happening worldwide.
“Our footprint [in India] gives us access to incredible talent and provides a central location to engage with customers from across the region,” stated CrowdStrike president Michael Sentonas.
“We’ll continue to invest in key regions like India to make the Falcon platform, the gold-standard of protection, available to every customer around the world,” he said.
In its 2023 thematic intelligence report into cybersecurity, research and analysis company GlobalData forecast that global cybercrime will soon reach $10trn annually by 2025.
Whilst companies worldwide may face tighter budgets, cuts in cybersecurity spending could be detrimental to their business.
Rising geopolitical tensions around the world could see a push in state-sponsored hacking and cybercrime. Attacks on national digital infrastructure could be likely and would have a long-lasting financial impact during this disruption.
Tackling rising cybercrime, like hacktivism and AI assisted phishing, will require a large upfront investment from companies and by 2030 cybersecurity revenues could reach up to $344bn according to GlobalData.