Total industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $382.67bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_2_2019__United States_M&A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 9.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 15.05% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $333.26bn.

The US held a 54.9% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $697.02bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 2540 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 8.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 2.5% over the last four-quarter average.

The US industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 52.3% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $199.96bn, against the overall value of $382.67bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was United Technologies’ $88.46bn acquisition of Raytheon.

In second place was the $57bn acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum by Occidental Petroleum and in third place was the $21.5bn merger of Global Payments and Total System Services.

The $17.3bn acquisition of Caesars Entertainment by Eldorado Resorts and Salesforce.Com’s acquisition of Tableau Software for $15.7bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.