The Biden administration announced, on Thursday (8 February), the formation of the US AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC), a groundbreaking collaboration of more than 200 stakeholders, including prominent AI companies.

US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, unveiled the consortium’s membership, which includes industry leaders like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon.com, NVIDIA, Palantir, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America.



Raimondo emphasised the pivotal role of the US government in establishing standards and developing essential tools to navigate the risks and unlock the potential of AI.

“The US government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence,” stated Raimondo.



The AISIC, housed under the US AI Safety Institute (USAISI), includes a diverse array of participants, ranging from major corporations like BP, Cisco Systems, IBM, Hewlett Packard and Northrop Grumman to leading academic institutions and government agencies.



The consortium is tasked with addressing priority actions outlined in President Biden’s October AI executive order. This includes developing guidelines for red-teaming, capability evaluations, risk management, safety and security, and watermarking synthetic content.

The initiative builds on leading AI companies committing in 2023 to watermark AI-generated content for enhanced safety.



Red-teaming, a practice rooted in cybersecurity, aims to identify new risks, harking back to Cold War simulations where the adversary was dubbed the “red team.” Biden’s executive order directs agencies to set standards for testing, addressing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks.



In December 2023, the Commerce Department took the initial step towards formulating key standards and guidance for the secure deployment and testing of AI.

The AISIC, boasting the largest collection of test and evaluation teams to date, focuses on laying the groundwork for a “new measurement science in AI safety,” as outlined by the US Commerce Department.

While the Biden administration strives for safeguards, legislative efforts in Congress to address AI have faced obstacles, with proposed legislation stagnating despite numerous high-level forums and proposals.

