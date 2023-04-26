The country plans to spend $11bn on R&D to slash dependence on Asia for chips.

The US government is looking to set up semiconductor design and manufacturing facilities across the country to boost the country’s technological capabilities.

As part of the initiative, the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology plans to set up a National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC).

The lockdowns and supply-chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the US’ dependence for chips on Asia, notably Taiwan.

Last year, the Congress approved the US Chips and Science Act to bring advanced semiconductor production back to the US.

The government aims to spend $11bn on research and development.

President Joe Biden’s administration hopes that the NSTC will strengthen US’ position as a leader in semiconductor research, design, engineering, and advanced manufacturing.

According to Bloomberg’s report, the government aims to have the centre ready by the end of 2023.

Based on the paper outlining the vision for the centre, the NSTC will aim to achieve three main objectives that include establishing US dominance in semiconductor technology, cutting down the duration and expenses of designing and commercialisation of chips and creating and training workforce for the semiconductor industry.

The government has invited innovators and business owners, new and established companies, chip manufacturers, suppliers of materials and equipment, educators, and trainees to work on the NSTC programme.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said: “The NSTC will be an ambitious public-private consortium where government, industry, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, and investors will come together to innovate, connect, and solve problems.

“Most importantly, the NSTC will ensure that the US leads the way in the next generation of semiconductor technologies which can enable major new advances in areas that will advance our economic and national security.”