The US Navy is reportedly testing a classified technology with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group off the California coast.

The technology is said to have been developed as part of Project Overmatch.

According to admiral Mike Gilday, the project “is in full swing right now” with the strike group.

Based on the observations made thus far, the project is “on track, in terms of the objectives we are seeking and where we want to go with it,” Gilday was quoted as saying by Defense News at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space conference.

Project Overmatch is a part of the Pentagon’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) programme, which seeks to achieve seamless battlefield connectivity across land, air, sea, space, and cyber.

Citing the Navy sources, gCaptain.com reported that the programme aims to develop advanced technology for enhanced data management, exchange, and connectivity.

The technology is expected to facilitate real-time communication with commanders to aid them in making more informed decisions about the threat.

According to budget records, the Navy is seeking $192m for Project Overmatch for fiscal 2024, which is less than the $226m allocated for the initiative this year.

The Navy is incorporating more unmanned systems into its operations, therefore Project Overmatch’s capability to securely link these assets with marines and command centres ashore is crucial.

The integration is expected to aid the US and its allies in fending off new threats from rivals that are significantly funding military research and technology, such as improvements in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Late last year, service officials tested Project Overmatch’s deployment capabilities aboard a carrier strike group.

It is anticipated that other carrier attack groups will join the tests. “We hope to scale that based on what we hope to see out of that experimentation in the next coming months,” Gilday added.