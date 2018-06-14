Luke covers sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

We’re now approaching the back end of the 2018 PGA Tour calendar, but there’s still plenty to compete for. Notably, the $12 million prize pool on offer at the US Open this year, of which the winner will receive $2.2m.

This is by far the biggest purse on offer. It’s one that all of the 157 golfers taking part will want to win.

The US Open will start today (Thursday, 14 June) at 11:45am London time. The tournament will be held over four days, eventually reaching its conclusion on Sunday, 17 June.

Ahead of the PGA Tour’s biggest event, here’s everything that you need to know:

US Open field: Who will feature in New York?

World number one Dustin Johnson will lead the field following his victory in the FedEx St. Jude Classic last week. He will be joined on Long Island by Brooks Koepka, who won this US Open last year.

All of the Official World Golf Ranking’s top ten players will be competing for the major, including Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

Former US Open champion Tiger Woods, once the biggest talent in the sport, will be taking part, as he continues his comeback after a number of years out.

The full US Open field can be viewed here.

US Open course: Where is it played?

The Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Suffolk County, New York will be holding the 2018 US Open. This is the fifth time that this course has hosted the prestigious golf tournament.

Shinnecock is one of the the most historic golfing institutions in the US, having been serving its affluent members since 1890.

The 18-hole course has been specially modified for the US Open, with the exact distance, rating and slope yet to be announced. Built on top of the Shinnecock Hills, the course offers a number of hills and bumps that will make for an exciting tournament.

US Open golf weather forecast

Suffolk County is due some rain early next week, but forecasts expect temperatures to stay above 20 degrees Celsius throughout the tournament.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

According to Weather.com, the ground should remain dry from Thursday through to Sunday. Temperatures will fall to the low 20s tomorrow, before climbing back to 26 degrees over the weekend.

US Open golf tee times

Harold Varner III, Scott Piercy and Matthieu Pavon will kick off the US Open at hole one. Likewise, Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz and Matthew Southgate will start at hole ten.

Golfers will take to the course in sixes at 11 minute intervals throughout the day, starting at 11:45am London time on Thursday. The first day will end at 7:42pm today, with Rhett Rasmussen, Michael Hebert, Michael Block, Chris Babcock, Timothy Wiseman and David Gazzolo bringing the day to a close.

See the full list of US Open golf tee times for the first round below:

The PGA Tour website will publish tee times for other days on their website. Check for more information here.

US Open tickets

While the tournament is about to get underway, tickets are still available for all four days of action.

Ticket website StubHub has tickets available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for approximately $170 a day. Alternatively, four day tickets, granting access to the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club between Thursday and Monday, are available at a cost of $590.

See what’s still available here.

US Open golf TV coverage: Where can you watch?

If you’re unable to make it to New York for the US Open, you can catch the action on television instead. The tournament is being broadcast in a number of countries around the world.

Those in the United Kingdom can watch the tournament via Sky Sports’ dedicated US Open channel. Sky Sports will be showing over 40 hours of live coverage over the next four days. Coverage will begin at 1pm today, with full live coverage from 4:30pm each day.

FOX holds the distribution rights in the US. Coverage will begin on FS1 at 2:30pm London time on Thursday. Likewise, coverage will start at 3pm on Friday and Sunday and 4pm on Saturday.

Alternatively, golf fans are able to live stream the tournament via the Fox Sports Go platform.