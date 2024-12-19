The investigation was prompted by an August 2024 letter from bipartisan House representatives. Credit: Skrypnykov Dmytro/Shutterstock.

US authorities are investigating whether TP-Link, a China-founded company known for its home-internet routers, poses a national security risk, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company, which dominates the US market, has been targeted in repeated Chinese cyberattacks, sources told the publication.

This inquiry marks a new phase in the US’s efforts to crack down on China-linked tech companies seen as potential threats to US networks and data.

The Commerce Department issued a subpoena to TP-Link in December 2024, seeking details about its company structure, the report said.

The investigation was prompted by an August letter from bipartisan House representatives urging action over TP-Link’s market share and its potential national security risks.

The lawmakers expressed concerns about TP-Link’s dominant US market share as a “glaring national security issue.”

The letter also referenced Chinese laws mandating companies to support the state’s military and intelligence goals and noted frequent Chinese state-backed cyberattacks targeting routers.

The executive order underpinning the investigation grants the US authority powers to prohibit information and communications technology firms linked to foreign adversaries if they pose an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

Recently, TP-Link has taken steps to distance itself from its Chinese origins. According to a company spokeswoman, TP-Link Systems, based in Irvine, California, was renamed in July and is no longer affiliated with TP-Link Technologies, the original company founded in China in 1996.

This development coincides with reports of the US government planning a trade investigation into Chinese semiconductors.

This probe may lead to tariffs or restrictions on imports of older-model semiconductors, and products containing them, such as medical devices, cars, smartphones, and weaponry.

The investigation into foundational chips is expected to take several months.