The US technology industry saw a drop of 27.2% in overall deal activity during August 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 466 deals worth $25.54bn were announced in August 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 640 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 269 deals which accounted for 57.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 159 deals, followed by private equity with 38 transactions, respectively accounting for 34.1% and 8.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $21.18bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.68bn and $680m, respectively.

US technology industry deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 71.2% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $18.18bn, against the overall value of $25.54bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom’s $10.7bn asset transaction with Symantec

2) The $2.7bn acquisition of Pivotal Software by VMware

3) VMware’s $2.1bn acquisition of Carbon Black

4) The $1.63bn acquisition of Internet Pipeline by Roper Technologies

5) Splunk’s acquisition of SignalFx for $1.05bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

