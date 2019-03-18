The United States technology industry saw a rise of 8.6% in overall deal activity during February 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_2_2019_technology_United States__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 566 deals worth $25.73bn were announced in February 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 521 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 359 deals which accounted for 63.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 167 deals, followed by private equity with 40 transactions, respectively accounting for 29.5% and 7.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity led the United States technology industry with deals worth $17.22bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $5.6bn and $2.91bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 69.02% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $17.76bn, against the overall value of $25.73bn recorded for the month. The top announced US technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Hellman & Friedman’s $11bn private equity deal with The Ultimate Software Group.

In second place was the $3.7bn private equity deal with Ellie Mae by Thoma Bravo and in third place was Thoma Bravo’s $1.5bn private equity deal with ConnectWise.

The $940m venture financing of Nuro by SoftBank Vision Fund and Carbonite’s acquisition of Webroot for $618.5m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.