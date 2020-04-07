The US technology industry saw a drop of 15.5% in overall deal activity during February 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 533 deals worth $18.67bn were announced in February 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 631 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 293 deals which accounted for 55% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 198 deals, followed by private equity with 42 transactions, respectively accounting for 37.2% and 7.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $7.83bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $6.36bn and $4.48bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 43.4% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $8.1bn, against the overall value of $18.67bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AlpInvest Partners, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and STG Partners’ $2.08bn private equity deal with RSA Security

2) The $1.9bn private equity deal with ForeScout Technologies by Advent International

3) Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Advisors’ $1.4bn private equity deal with Phoenix Tower International

4) The $1.4bn acquisition of Saba Software by Cornerstone OnDemand

5) Salesforce.Com’s acquisition of Vlocity for $1.33bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

