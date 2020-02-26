The US technology industry saw a drop of 15.5% in overall deal activity during January 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_1_2020_technology_United_States____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 539 deals worth $16.21bn were announced in January 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 638 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 296 deals which accounted for 54.9% of all deals.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In second place was M&A with 200 deals, followed by private equity with 43 transactions, respectively accounting for 37.1% and 8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $10.22bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $4.7bn and $1.29bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 57.7% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $9.35bn, against the overall value of $16.21bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Visa’s $5.3bn acquisition of Plaid Technologies

2) The $1.3bn acquisition of Open Lending by Nebula Acquisition

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) CapitalG Management Co and Insight Partners’ $1.1bn private equity deal with Armis

4) The $950m acquisition of Decision Resources by Clarivate Analytics (US)

5) Moody’s’ acquisition of Regulatory DataCorp for $700m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.