The US technology industry saw a drop of 23.6% in overall deal activity during July 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_7_2020_technology_United_States____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 450 deals worth $43.22bn were announced in July 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 589 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 256 deals which accounted for 56.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 151 deals, followed by private equity with 43 transactions, respectively accounting for 33.6% and 9.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $36.7bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.57bn and $2.95bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 75% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $32.41bn, against the overall value of $43.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Analog Devices’ $20.45bn acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products

2) The merger of Clarivate Analytics (US) and CPA Global for $6.8bn

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

3) The merger of Graf Industrial and Velodyne LiDAR for $1.8bn

4) The $1.8bn acquisition of Optimal Blue Holdings by Black Knight

5) Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners’ private equity deal with Altice USA for $1.56bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.