The US technology industry saw a rise of 2.2% in overall deal activity during May 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_5_2019_technology_United_States____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 619 deals worth $29.22bn were announced in May 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 606 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 384 deals which accounted for 62.04% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 180 deals, followed by private equity with 55 transactions, respectively accounting for 29.1% and 8.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $19.53bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $5.26bn and $4.44bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 65.4% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $19.1bn, against the overall value of $29.22bn recorded for the month. The top announced US technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Digital Colony Management and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s $14.3bn private equity deal with Zayo Group Holdings.

In second place was the $1.35bn private equity deal with Frontier Communications by Searchlight Capital Partners and WaveDivision Capital and in third place was Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $1.3bn acquisition of Cray.

The $1.15bn private equity deal with GM Cruise by General Motors, Honda Motor, SoftBank Vision Fund and T. Rowe Price Associates and Genstar Capital’s private equity deal with Prometheus Group Enterprises for $1bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.