The US technology industry saw a drop of 26.3% in overall deal activity during May 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 446 deals worth $10.84bn were announced in May 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 605 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 292 deals which accounted for 65.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 116 deals, followed by private equity with 38 transactions, respectively accounting for 26.01% and 8.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $5.18bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $3.89bn and $1.78bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 46.2% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.02bn, against the overall value of $10.84bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) OptumHealth’s $2.5bn acquisition of Navihealth

2) The $1bn acquisition of ThousandEyes by Cisco Systems

3) Apttus’ $715m acquisition of AppExtremes

4) The $400m acquisition of Giphy by Facebook

5) AllianceBernstein Holding, Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, Franklin Templeton Investments, General Atlantic, General Catalyst Partners, Sands Capital Management, Tiger Global Management and Warburg Pincus’ private equity deal with Samsara for $400m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

