The US technology industry saw a drop of 10.5% in overall deal activity during September 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_9_2020_technology_United_States____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 512 deals worth $57.78bn were announced in September 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 572 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 263 deals which accounted for 51.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 190 deals, followed by private equity with 59 transactions, respectively accounting for 37.1% and 11.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $48.36bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $5.01bn and $4.4bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 63% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $36.4bn, against the overall value of $57.78bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Oracle and Walmart’s $12bn acquisition of TikTok

2) The $7.5bn acquisition of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft

3) Verizon Communications’ $6.9bn acquisition of TracFone Wireless

4) The $5.2bn merger of Advantage Solutions and Conyers Park II Acquisition

5) The merger of Open Door Labs and Social Capital Hedosophia HoldingsII for $4.8bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.