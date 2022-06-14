US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.5% in May 2022

The US’s technology industry registered a 0.5% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.06% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.71% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.85% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.45% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.95% in May 2022, registering a 6.83% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.16% share, a decrease of 10.21% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 6.82%, registering a 1.8% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.76%, down 13.91% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 28.18% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

International Business Machines posted 3,121 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 75.14% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 1,178 jobs and a 59.84% growth. Microsoft with 645 IT jobs and AT&T with 522 jobs, recorded a 15.58% decline and a 48.16% decrease, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded an increase of 37.43% with 492 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.66%, down by 5.98% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.62% share, registered a decline of 8.65% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.12% share, down 5.83% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month decline of 30.82%.