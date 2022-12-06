US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 11.0% in November 2022

The US’s technology industry registered an 11.0% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.74% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.96% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.54% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.43% in November 2022, registering a 38.19% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.91% share, a decrease of 30.25% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.46%, registering a 1.37% rise from October 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.95%, down 31.03% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 28.77% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

International Business Machines posted 1,542 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 140.94% over the previous month, followed by HCL Technologies with 892 jobs and a 2.18% growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 474 IT jobs and ServiceNow with 391 jobs, recorded a 14.29% decline and a 41.67% growth, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a decline of 29.36% with 344 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.49%, down by 34.54% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.25% share, registered a decline of 22.96% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.49% share, down 39.6% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.76%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60.32%.