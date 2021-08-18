The US technology industry registered a flat growth in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.14% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.38% share in July 2021, recording an increase of 0.73% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.17% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US technology industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.9% in July 2021, an 11.07% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.65% share, decline of 14.16% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.84%, registering a 6.69% decline from June 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.68%, down 11.44% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 1.23% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US technology industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 1,006 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a rise of 2415% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 777 jobs and a 3.88% growth. HCL Technologies with 757 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 642 jobs, recorded a 1.56% drop and a 59.75% decline, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 2.75% an increase with 597 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.52%, down by 12.05% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 34.97% share, a decline of 12.77% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.79% share, up 2.78% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.72%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.99%.