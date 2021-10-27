The US’s technology industry registered a 10.8% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 8.01% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.02% share in September 2021, recording an increase of 0.92% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.81% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in September 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 73.21% in September 2021, registering a 17.22% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.27% share, a decrease of 0.42% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.99%, registering a 6.77% rise from August 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.78%, up 0.96% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 109.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during September 2021 over August 2021.

International Business Machines posted 5,090 IT jobs in September 2021 and registered a rise of 246.97% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 2,183 jobs and an 85.95% growth. AT&T with 1,031 IT jobs and Plantronics with 908 jobs, recorded a 10.27% flat growth and a 228.99% flat growth, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded a decline of 8.72% with 900 job postings during September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.64%, up by 10.08% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 36% share, registered an increase of 13.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.69% share, up 26.63% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.67%, recording a month-on-month decline of 2.82%.