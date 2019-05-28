Total technology industry M&A deals in April 2019 worth $4.97bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 65.3% over the previous month and a drop of 79.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.22bn.

The US held a 53.7% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.27bn in April 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 198 deals during April 2019, marking an increase of 22.2% over the previous month and a rise of 4.8% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 57.7% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $2.87bn, against the overall value of $4.97bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Jacobs Engineering Group’s $815m acquisition of The KEYW Holding.

In second place was the $750m acquisition of Trilogy Education Services by 2U and in third place was Cable One’s $525.9m asset transaction with Fidelity Communications.

The $430m asset transaction with GlobalFoundries US by ON Semiconductor and SolarWinds’ asset transaction with Samanage for $350m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

