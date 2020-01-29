Total technology industry M&A deals in December 2019 worth $5.95bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 66.3% over the previous month and a drop of 56.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.53bn.

The US held a 34.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $17.03bn in December 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 152 deals during December 2019, marking a decrease of 12.6% over the previous month and a drop of 16.5% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 95.6% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $5.68bn, against the overall value of $5.95bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ $2.6bn acquisition of Cincinnati Bell

2) The $1.65bn acquisition of Dynetics by Leidos Holdings

3) F5 Networks’ $1bn acquisition of Shape Security

4) The $240m acquisition of North State Telecommunications by Segra

5) Verisk Analytics’ acquisition of Fast Technology for $193.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.