Total technology industry M&A deals in January 2020 worth $10.22bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 58.4% over the previous month and a drop of 24.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.62bn.

The US held a 39.7% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $25.76bn in January 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 200 deals during January 2020, marking an increase of 28.2% over the previous month and a rise of 11.7% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 85.3% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $8.73bn, against the overall value of $10.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Visa’s $5.3bn acquisition of Plaid Technologies

2) The $1.3bn acquisition of Open Lending by Nebula Acquisition

3) Clarivate Analytics (US)’s $950m acquisition of Decision Resources

4) The $700m acquisition of Regulatory DataCorp by Moody’s

5) AMN Healthcare Services’ acquisition of Stratus Video for $475m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

