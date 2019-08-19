Total technology industry M&A deals in July 2019 worth $9.97bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 67.6% over the previous month and a drop of 49.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $19.73bn.

The US held a 68.7% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $14.51bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 163 deals during July 2019, marking an increase of 7.2% over the previous month and a drop of 14.2% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 90.8% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $9.05bn, against the overall value of $9.97bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DISH Network’s $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US

2) The $2.6bn acquisition of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems

3) Apple’s $1bn asset transaction with Intel

4) The $250m acquisition of Turo by IAC/InterActiveCorp

5) Google’s acquisition of Elastifile for $200m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

