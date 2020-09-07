Total technology industry M&A deals in July 2020 worth $36.7bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1414.7% over the previous month and a rise of 315.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.84bn.

The US held a 73.5% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $49.93bn in July 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 151 deals during July 2020, marking an increase of 0.7% over the previous month and a drop of 11.2% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 87.3% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $32.04bn, against the overall value of $36.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Analog Devices’ $20.45bn acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products

2) The $6.8bn merger of Clarivate Analytics (US) and CPA Global by

3) The merger of Graf Industrial and Velodyne LiDAR for $1.8bn

4) The $1.8bn acquisition of Optimal Blue Holdings by Black Knight

5) The merger of Churchill CapitalIII and MultiPlan for $1.19bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

