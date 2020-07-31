Total technology industry M&A deals in June 2020 worth $11.81bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 126.1% over the previous month and a rise of 5.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.22bn.

The US held a 48.3% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $24.48bn in June 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 150 deals during June 2020, marking an increase of 27.1% over the previous month and a drop of 12.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 97.5% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $11.52bn, against the overall value of $11.81bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation for $9.39bn

2) The $985m acquisition of Finicity by Mastercard

3) Marcelo Claure’s $500m acquisition of T-Mobile US

4) The $500m acquisition of Curiouser Products by Lululemon Athletica

5) Ponos Industries’ acquisition of AT&T for $144m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

