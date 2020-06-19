Total technology industry M&A deals in May 2020 worth $5.18bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 750% over the previous month and a drop of 56.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.92bn.

The US held a 16.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $30.64bn in May 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 116 deals during May 2020, marking a decrease of 3.3% over the previous month and a drop of 33.7% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 93.3% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $4.83bn, against the overall value of $5.18bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) OptumHealth’s $2.5bn acquisition of Navihealth

2) The $1bn acquisition of ThousandEyes by Cisco Systems

3) Apttus’ $715m acquisition of AppExtremes

4) The $400m acquisition of Giphy by Facebook

5) Change Healthcare’s acquisition of eRx Network for $212.9m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

