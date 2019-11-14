Total technology industry M&A deals in October 2019 worth $4.4bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12.9% over the previous month and a drop of 74.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $17.46bn.

The US held a 15.5% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $28.34bn in October 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 198 deals during October 2019, marking an increase of 21.5% over the previous month and a rise of 7.03% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 80.6% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $4.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Liberty Latin America’s $1.95bn asset transaction with AT&T

2) The $510m acquisition of Lender Performance Group by Q2

3) PTC’s $470m acquisition of Onshape

4) The $450m acquisition of STR by CoStar Group

5) Teradyne’s acquisition of AutoGuide Mobile Robots for $165m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

