Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $45.63bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 11.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 35.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $70.7bn.

The US held a 55.1% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $82.77bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 537 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 4.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 5.6% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 74.6% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $34.05bn, against the overall value of $45.63bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Salesforce.Com’s $15.7bn acquisition of Tableau Software.

In second place was the $10.05bn acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon Technologies and in third place was Publicis Groupe’s $4.4bn acquisition of Epsilon Data Management.

The $2.6bn acquisition of Looker Data Sciences by Google and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s acquisition of Cray for $1.3bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

