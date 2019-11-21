Total technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019 worth $36.08bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 21.05% over the previous quarter and a drop of 39.05% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $59.23bn.

The US held a 55.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $64.84bn in Q3 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 499 deals during Q3 2019, marking a drop of 8.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 12.8% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 64.03% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $23.1bn, against the overall value of $36.08bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom’s $10.7bn asset transaction with Symantec

2) The $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US by DISH Network

3) VMware’s $2.7bn acquisition of Pivotal Software

4) The $2.6bn acquisition of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems

5) VMware’s acquisition of Carbon Black for $2.1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

