Total technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2020 worth $125.01bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_3_2020_technology_United States_M&A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 630.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 333.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $28.83bn.

The US held a 48.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $257.14bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 529 deals during Q3 2020, marking a rise of 31.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 2.7% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 50.3% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $62.84bn, against the overall value of $125.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Analog Devices’ $20.45bn acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products

2) The $12bn acquisition of TikTok by Oracle and Walmart

3) The $11.89bn merger of Churchill CapitalIII and MultiPlan

4) The $11bn acquisition of Ellie Mae by Intercontinental Exchange

5) Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media for $7.5bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.