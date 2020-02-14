Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019 worth $27.97bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 21.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 46.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $52.31bn.

The US held a 36.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $76.38bn in Q4 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 530 deals during Q4 2019, marking a rise of 4.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 5.2% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 52.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $14.7bn, against the overall value of $27.97bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) viagogo’s $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub

2) The $4bn acquisition of Honey Science by PayPal Holdings

3) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ $2.6bn acquisition of Cincinnati Bell

4) The $2.1bn acquisition of Fitbit by Google

5) Liberty Latin America’s asset transaction with AT&T for $1.95bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.