Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2020 worth $117.97bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 135.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $50.18bn.

The US held a 48.5% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $243.37bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 680 deals during Q4 2020, marking a rise of 21% over the previous quarter and a rise of 28.3% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 68.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $80.65bn, against the overall value of $117.97bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advanced Micro Devices’ $35bn acquisition of Xilinx

2) The $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies by Salesforce.Com

3) Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi

4) The $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel by Flutter Entertainment

5) American Tower’s acquisition of Insite Wireless Group for $3.5bn.

