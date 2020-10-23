Total technology industry M&A deals in September 2020 worth $48.36bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 66.3% over the previous month and a rise of 251.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.75bn.

The US held a 32.7% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $147.91bn in September 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 190 deals during September 2020, marking an increase of 10.5% over the previous month and a rise of 11.1% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 75.3% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $36.4bn, against the overall value of $48.36bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Oracle and Walmart’s $12bn acquisition of TikTok

2) The $7.5bn acquisition of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft

3) Verizon Communications’ $6.9bn acquisition of TracFone Wireless

4) The $5.2bn merger of Advantage Solutions and Conyers Park II Acquisition

5) Merger of Open Door Labs and Social Capital Hedosophia HoldingsII for $4.8bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

