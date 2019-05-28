Total technology industry private equity deals in April 2019 worth $3.13bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 42.7% over the previous month and a drop of 45.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.75bn.

The US held a 39.9% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $7.84bn in April 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 55 deals during April 2019, marking an increase of 34.2% over the previous month and a rise of 19.6% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 94.5% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $2.96bn, against the overall value of $3.13bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Siris Capital Group’s $1.7bn private equity deal with Electronics For Imaging.

In second place was the $1bn private equity deal with Uber Advanced Technologies Group by Denso, SoftBank Vision Fund and Toyota Motor and in third place was SDC Capital Partners’ $100m private equity deal with Tilson Technology Management.

The $90m private equity deal with Examity by Great Hill Partners and Symphony Technology Group’s private equity deal with RedSeal for $70m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

