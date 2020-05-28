Total technology industry private equity deals in April 2020 worth $150.22m were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_4_2020_technology_United_States_private_equity__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 93.2% over the previous month and a drop of 97.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.14bn.

The US held a 1.01% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $14.91bn in April 2020.

Do you see an impact on recruitment in your company due to the Covid-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 24 deals during April 2020, marking a decrease of 35.1% over the previous month and a drop of 44.2% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 96.7% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $145.22m, against the overall value of $150.22m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bregal Sagemount’s $120m private equity deal with Accellion

2) The $10m private equity deal with Paytronix Systems by Great Hill Partners

3) Benchmark Capital, Firstminute Capital and Slow Ventures’ $5.22m private equity deal with Robocorp Technologies

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $5m private equity deal with Indusface by Tata Capital Growth Fund II

5) WestRiver Group’s private equity deal with Qorus Software for $5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.