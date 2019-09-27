Total technology industry private equity deals in August 2019 worth $680m were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 88.4% over the previous month and a drop of 90.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.91bn.

The US held an 18.7% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $3.64bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 38 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 9.5% over the previous month and a drop of 17.4% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top three technology industry private equity deals accounted for 94.1% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top three technology private equity deals stood at $640m, against the overall value of $680m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Elemica- Management Team and Eurazeo’s $250m private equity deal with Elemica

2) The $200m private equity deal with Indecomm Digital Services by Warburg Pincus

3) KPS Capital Partners’ $190m private equity deal with TransDigm Group.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.