Total technology industry private equity deals in August 2020 worth $5.85bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 162.7% over the previous month and a rise of 35.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.33bn.

The US held a 29.5% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $19.82bn in August 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 29 deals during August 2020, marking a decrease of 32.6% over the previous month and a drop of 27.5% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $5.85bn, against the overall value of $5.85bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s $4.7bn private equity deal with Epicor Software

2) The $750m private equity deal with Nutanix by Bain Capital Private Equity

3) Brian Murphy, FTV Capital, KKR &Inc and Ten Eleven Ventures’ $300m private equity deal with RELIAQUEST

4) The $50m private equity deal with Definitive Media by JLL Partners and Water Street Healthcare Partners

5) FTV Capital’s private equity deal with Agiloft for $45m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

