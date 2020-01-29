Total technology industry private equity deals in December 2019 worth $7.44bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 16.3% over the previous month and a rise of 27.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.85bn.

The US held a 63.1% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $11.79bn in December 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 35 deals during December 2019, marking a decrease of 27.1% over the previous month and a drop of 20.5% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 95.3% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.09bn, against the overall value of $7.44bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners’ $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn

2) The $2bn private equity deal with Instructure by Thoma Bravo

3) Apax Partners’ $400m private equity deal with Verint Systems

4) The $200m private equity deal with iFit by Pamplona Capital Management

5) Colony Capital’s private equity deal with DataBank for $185m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.