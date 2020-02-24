Total technology industry private equity deals in January 2020 worth $1.29bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 82.7% over the previous month and a drop of 79.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.21bn.

The US held a 14.7% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $8.77bn in January 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 43 deals during January 2020, marking an increase of 22.9% over the previous month and a drop of 2.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top three technology industry private equity deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top three technology private equity deals stood at $1.28bn, against the overall value of $1.29bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CapitalG Management Co and Insight Partners’ $1.1bn private equity deal with Armis

2) The $120m private equity deal with NextNav by Columbia Capital, Fortress Investment Group, Future Fund Management Agency, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, New Enterprise Associates, Oak Investment Partners and Telcom Ventures

3) L Catterton’s $60m private equity deal with FlashParking

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.