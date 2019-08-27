Total technology industry private equity deals in July 2019 worth $5.86bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1870.1% over the previous month and a drop of 13.01% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.74bn.

The US held a 48.5% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $12.08bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 41 deals during July 2019, marking an increase of 36.7% over the previous month and a drop of 10.9% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 99.01% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $5.8bn, against the overall value of $5.86bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar

2) The $1.3bn private equity deal with Park Place Technologies by Charlesbank Capital Partners

3) HGGC’s $839.89m private equity deal with Monotype Imaging Holdings

4) The $525m private equity deal with Unity Technologies by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, D1 Capital Partners, Light Street Capital, Sequoia Capital Operations and Silver Lake Partners

5) Bridgepoint Advisers’ private equity deal with QualiTest Group for $438.18m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

